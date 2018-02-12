Reed Nunnelee joins Butler Snow in Ridgeland office

Reed Nunnelee has joined Butler Snow in its Ridgeland office. Nunnelee is a member of Butler Snow’s finance, real estate and restructuring practice group.

Nunnelee focuses his practice on commercial real estate transactions, including representing landlords and tenants on retail, office and telecommunications leases. He has also represented buyers and sellers in commercial real estate purchases. In addition to his real estate practice, Nunnelee has experience with mergers and acquisitions, including transaction negotiation and documentation.

Nunnelee is admitted to practice in Mississippi, District of Columbia, U.S. District Courts of Mississippi and Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. He earned both his undergraduate degree and Juris Doctor from Mississippi College – summa cum laude. Nunnelee is a member of the Mississippi Bar, Capital Area Bar Association and District of Columbia Bar.