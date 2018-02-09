Ridgeland researcher recognized as elite reviewer by the Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Dr. Dobrivoje Stokic of Ridgeland, administrative director for research at Methodist Rehabilitation Center in Jackson, has been recognized as an Elite Reviewer for the Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, the highest ranked journal in the field.
Awarded to only the top 3 percent of the journal’s almost 3,000 reviewers, the designation recognizes contributions to the journal’s peer-review process.
Stokic is a senior scientist for MRC’s Center for Neuroscience and Neurological Recovery. His research interests include assessment of motor function after acquired brain or spinal cord injury, spasticity assessment and management and the long-term effects of West Nile virus infection.
