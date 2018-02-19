Sarah Link earns Certified Association Executive credential

Sarah Link, Associate Executive Director of the Mississippi Optometric Association has earned the Certified Association Executive designation. The CAE is the highest professional credential in the American Society of Association Executives industry.

To be designated as a Certified Association Executive, an applicant must have a minimum of three years experience with nonprofit organization management, complete a minimum of 100 hours of specialized professional development, pass an examination in association management, and pledge to uphold a code of ethics. To maintain the certification, individuals must undertake ongoing professional development and activities in association and nonprofit management. More than 4,200 association professionals currently hold the CAE credential. The CAE Program is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies.

Link is a graduate of Belhaven University and a juried member of the Craftsmen’s Guild of Mississippi in the Metal-Jewelry category. Additionally, she is a volunteer running coach for third-fifth grade girls with Girls on the Run of Central Mississippi.