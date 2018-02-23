Secretary of State’s Office Earns Three Awards for Web Creativity, Leadership in Cybersecurity

Two websites operated by the Secretary of State’s Office have earned recognition for excellent web content.
Y’all Vote, www.yallvote.sos.ms.gov, and Charities Online, www.sos.ms.gov/charities, are Silver W³ Award winners. The W³ Awards honor creative excellence on the web and recognize the people behind award-winning sites, marketing programs, social content, mobile site/apps, and online video.
The Charities Division completed its process to move all registration forms online in April 2017. Charities and other entities required to register in the State can also verify and approve their information online before submitting it. Currently, more than 3,700 charities are registered in Mississippi, and more than 4,200 charities have filed exemption paperwork.
The W³ Awards are sponsored and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), top-tier media, interactive, advertising, and marketing professionals.
Additionally, Russell Walker, the Agency’s Chief Technology Officer, was recognized by McAfee for his attention and dedication to cybersecurity in its annual Digital Government Cybersecurity Leadership & Innovation Awards. A native Mississippian, Walker has worked for the Secretary of State’s Office for six years facilitating the virtualization of the Agency’s infrastructure, modernizing outdated policies, and enhanced the overall security of the network.
