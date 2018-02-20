Senate advances road spending plan based on diverting money

The Senate voted 36-14 to advance Senate Bill 3046 , sending it to the House for more debate.

The measure would divert an estimated $800 million in future revenue to funds to be controlled by the governor.

If all money were available, the plan could spend more than $1 billion through 2023, including $150 million in borrowing this year.

Democrats are attacking the bill, saying it doesn’t make sense to divert money from the state Department of Transportation to other funds. They also say they believe tax cuts will eliminate leftover money on which the bill depends.

Republicans say the bill will mesh with President Donald Trump’s infrastructure plan.