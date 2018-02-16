Silas Simmons, LLP Announces New Partners

Silas Simmons, LLP has named Peyton C. Cavin and Carr Hammond new partners of the firm.

Cavin received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting from Mississippi College. He joined Silas Simmons in 2007 and specializes in tax planning and preparation, IRS representation, QuickBooks consulting and implementation and financial statement audit, review and compilation. He is a member of the Mississippi Society of CPAs and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Hammond is a graduate of Mississippi State University where he earned his Bachelor of Accountancy and Master of Taxation. He began with Silas Simmons in 2005 and specializes in audits of financial institutions, employee benefit plans and local governments as well as tax planning and preparation. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Mississippi Society of CPAs in which he serves as the Millennial Chairman of the Taxation Committee.