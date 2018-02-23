Spectacles opens in the District at Easter

The list of retailers and restaurants in The District at Eastover continues to grow with the addition of Spectacles, a high-end optical boutique and optometry practice.

“This space is different from your typical Jackson,” said Spectacles Owner, Dr. Rebecca Cox Patton. “The development is truly neighborly and has such a nice ambiance. We are thrilled to be here and are off to a great start in The District.”

Spectacles offers a broad selection of eyewear for the entire family including top-sellers such as Costa, Kate Spade and Elle, as well as more unique lines such as Iyoko Inyake of Belgium; Matisse, a hand-painted Italian line and Kirk & Kirk of London, known for handmade eyewear in pop colors. Exclusive to Spectacles is Drift Eyewear, a line of frames made of driftwood from the Mississippi River.

For sportsmen, Spectacles has professional shooting eyewear by Randolph, as well as Wiley-X, a line that applies ballistic technology to their wide range of sporting and shooting protective eyewear. Spectacles offers lenses specific to patients suffering from migraines, as well as blue light eyewear protection for screen time.

Optometrist, Dr. Rebecca Cox Patton, has provided quality eye care in the Jackson area since 2001, specializing in hard-to-fit contact lenses and a wide range of eye exams. She is currently completing her certification in RMTi, to provide more comprehensive eye care for children diagnosed as dyslexic or with ADD or ADHD, and will be the only consultant in the state with this certification.

Spectacles joins an impressive lineup of others in The District, including BankPlus, Beckham Jewelry, Cantina Laredo, Fine & Dandy, Freshii, Origin Bank, Orangetheory Fitness and Results Physiotherapy. Other cornerstone developments in The District at Eastover are the One Eastover Center office building, the Residence Inn by Marriott, The BankPlus Building and The District Lofts. The state’s first food hall is slated to open in The District in early summer.

Private showings and fittings are available with Spectacles’ licensed optician. The practice participates in many insurance plans and accepts walk-ins as well as appointments. Spectacles is located at 120 District Boulevard East, Suite D109, Jackson. For appointments or additional information, please call 601.398.4662.