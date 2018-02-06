JACKSON – State revenue collections, which have been subpar in recent years, continue to make a modest rebound.
Revenue collections through the month of January for the current fiscal year are $52.1 million, or 1.8 percent, above collections during the same time period for the last fiscal year, according to a report compiled and recently released by the staff of the Legislative Budget Committee.
The state fiscal year runs July 1 through June 30.
In reality, collections for the current year are performing even better year over year when factoring in collections for the previous year included about $50 million in one-time revenue collections. When those one-time revenue sources are not included, collections for the current year are up 4.2 percent.
Collections through January are $23.1 million, or 0.78 percent, above the estimate. The estimate, compiled by legislative leaders, is important because it represents the amount of money budgeted by the Legislature. If collections fall too far below the estimate, Gov. Phil Bryant, often with assistance from the Legislature, is forced to make budget cuts or dip into reserve funds.
For the month of January, collections were $1.2 million, or 0.28 percent, above the estimate.
The estimate being met is a conservative one. The legislative leadership opted to adopt a conservative estimate after multiple years when the collections did not meet the estimate, forcing numerous rounds of budget cuts and in some instances the firing of state employees.
But if current trends continue, legislators might be able to revise upward that conservative estimate. There were some positive numbers in the January collections report. For instance, personal income tax collections were up $71.2 million, or 7.2 percent, for the year.
But sales tax collections, the largest single source of state revenue, continue to be relatively anemic, up $11.7 million, or 1.1 percent. But those numbers were more than offset by revenue from the use tax, which is levied on retail items purchased out of state. Use tax collections were up $24 million, or 18.8 percent.
After multiple tax cuts aimed at businesses, corporate tax collections continue to be sluggish, down $9.5 million, or 4.8 percent, year over year through January.
The revenue report comes as the Legislature is poised in the coming weeks to begin, in earnest, work on a budget for the upcoming fiscal year. If revenue collections remain strong, legislators might reassess and pump more funds into key programs, such as education, health care and law enforcement.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info