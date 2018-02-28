Is he in or is he out? Tea party-backed candidate could take on Mississippi senator

A state lawmaker who tried to unseat one of Mississippi’s U.S. senators during a tough 2014 race is expected to announce whether he’ll run against the other one this year.
Republican Chris McDaniel is holding an event Wednesday in his hometown of Ellisville. He strongly hinted during a live presentation Monday on Facebook that he might challenge Republican Sen. Roger Wicker in the June 5 Republican primary.
Wicker has been in the Senate a decade. President Donald Trump tweeted his support of Wicker on Tuesday.
McDaniel was backed by tea party groups when he came close to unseating Sen. Thad Cochran in 2014. At the time, McDaniel positioned himself as the outsider trying to topple the political establishment. The same dynamic would be in play in any race against Wicker.
