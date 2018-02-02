USM Earns Gold Status as Military Friendly School

The University of Southern Mississippi has earned Gold status as a Military Friendly School for 2018 by Victory Media, Inc., one of only 10 research institutions in the U.S. to receive that distinction. Gold Award winners have programs that scored within 20 percent of the 10th-ranked institution within a given category.

The Military Friendly Schools list is created each year based on research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools, input from student veterans, and responses to the Military Friendly Schools survey. Military Friendly measures an organization’s commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefit for the military community.