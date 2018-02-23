USM Online Nursing and MBA Programs Highly Ranked by U.S. News & World Report

The University of Southern Mississippi’s online Nursing and Master of Business Administration programs have received high rankings by the U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News & World Report ranks online degree programs according to student engagement, admissions selectivity, peer reputation, faculty credentials and training, and student services and technology.

The online nursing program has been ranked #58 in Best Online Graduate Nursing Programs. The online MBA from The University of Southern Mississippi was included in the rankings for the first time.