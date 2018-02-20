Wildlife Federation names Achievement Award winners

The Mississippi Wildlife Federation has named the recipients of the 2017 Conservation Achievement Awards. The awards are presented to individuals and organizations that have made a significant contribution to conservation in Mississippi over the past year. Winners are:
Conservationist of the Year – Dr. Jack Killgore, Vicksburg
Fisheries Conservationist of the Year – Dr. F. J. Eicke, Ocean Springs
Wildlife Conservationist of the Year – Dr. Daryl Jones, Starkville
Forest Conservationist of the Year – Chester Hunt, Columbia
Conservation Educator of the Year – Adam Rohnke, Clinton
Conservation Officer of the Year – Master Sergeant Sheila Smith, Brookhaven
Soil, Air and Water Conservationist of the Year – Robin Whitfield, Grenada
Elected Official of the Year – Mayor Gene McGee, Ridgeland
Hunter Education Volunteer Instructor of the Year – Kevin Owens, Booneville
MWF President’s Award – Michelle Blair, Brandon
MWF Scholarship Recipient – Alex Davis, Searcy, AR
Catch-A-Dream Volunteers of the Year – Gordon Jones, Valley Head, AL
