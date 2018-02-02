Williams named director of development at The W

Mississippi University for Women in Columbus recently named Brandy Williams director of development.

Since 2011, Williams has served as the director of annual giving in the MUW Office of Development & Alumni. In that position, she managed a portfolio of donors, implemented a student giving campaign and implemented an annual faculty and staff campaign. Williams increased student giving by 50 percent while also achieving the highest faculty and staff participation in university history.

In her new position, Williams will work to foster new relationships within the alumni base and the community.

Williams graduated with a bachelor of arts from The W in 2005. She has worked for the university since graduation. She has attended the Council for Advancement and Support of Education District Conference since 2009 and the RuffaloCody CampusCall Annual Conference since 2011.