Baker Donelson earns ninth consecutive ranking on Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list

For the ninth consecutive year, Baker Donelson has been named one of Fortune magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For.” The law firm is ranked 96th in the 2018 edition of the list, which recognizes companies with exceptional workplace cultures.
Fortune highlighted employees’ trust in the Firm’s management and the transparency of the Firm’s leadership.
The Fortune “100 Best Companies to Work For” list is based on survey responses from more than 310,000 employees rating their workplace culture on 50-plus elements of the workplace. These include trust in managers, compensation, fairness, camaraderie and workplace traits linked to innovation. The ranking accounted for the experiences of all employees including women, people of color, LGBT individuals, older team members, and disabled employees.
