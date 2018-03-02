Baptist welcomes new OB/GYN to staff

Laura Marion, MD, OB/GYN, has joined the staff of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle at the Physician and Surgeons Clinic in Columbus.

Originally from Amory, Marion is a magna cum laude graduate of the University of Mississippi with a bachelor of arts in biology. She graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson in 2012 and completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Ga. in 2016. Marion comes to Columbus from a private practice in Fayetteville, Ga. where she was an associate physician.

During her residency Marion was named 2016 Most Outstanding Resident in Obstetrics and Gynecology. She was very involved in the American College of Gynecology, serving as Georgia’s Junior Fellow Chair and vice Chair, attending annual district and clinical scientific meetings as well as coordinating the Georgia section of District IV’s service project of collecting unused OR supplies for medical missions.

She is active in ‘Jay Prom’, a full-scale prom for special needs individuals in Savannah, Ga. In the past Marion has volunteered at Give Kids a Smile Day, an annual one-day volunteer initiative to provide preventative and restorative dental services to children from low-income families; the Jackson Free Clinic; American Cancer Society Fishing Rodeo; Camp Rainbow (cancer camp for children) counselor; and as a Ronald McDonald House volunteer.

Marion is a junior fellow in the American Congress of Obstetrics and Gynecologists; and a member of the Georgia Obstetrical and Gynecological Society and the American Medical Association.

In her free time she enjoys running and her volunteer activities.