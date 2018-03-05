Bell, Montague join Holmes staff

Amber Bell of Kosciusko and Cade Montague of McAdams have recently joined the Holmes Community College family. Bell is the new Smart-Start Navigator at the Attala Center in Kosciusko and Montague is an academic fieldwork coordinator and instructor for the Occupational Therapy Assistant Technology (OTA) program on the Ridgeland Campus.

Bell earned her master’s in higher education administration and student personnel, as well as her bachelor’s in liberal arts, from The University of Mississippi. Prior to her employment at Holmes, she was employed with BlueCross BlueShield of Mississippi as a provider service representative. Before BlueCross BlueShield, she worked as a graduate research assistant for the Department of Writing and Rhetoric.

Bell’s honors, accolades and professional memberships include: Gamma Beta Phi, Student Personnel Association, Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society National Society of Collegiate Scholars and Sigma Alpha Lambda National Leadership and Honors Organization.

Bell enjoys walking in the local park and watching her favorite shows on Netflix.

Montague, son of Frank and Teresa Montague, began his college education at Holmes in Goodman after graduating from Kosciusko High School in 2002. He attended Holmes on a choir scholarship and received the Music Major of the Year award in 2004. Upon graduation, he transferred to Mississippi College in Clinton where he was a member of the Mississippi College Singers and Kinesiology Club. After completing his bachelor’s in exercise science in 2007, Montague took a position as a fitness specialist at Baptist Healthplex at Mississippi College.

Montague was accepted into the Occupational Therapy program at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He completed his master’s degree in May of 2011 and earned his state licensure in Mississippi, Florida and Louisiana in addition to his national registration through NBCOT. Montague worked in various settings throughout the aforementioned states until joining the staff at Holmes.

In his new position, he teaches several courses including anatomy, kinesiology, pathology of orthopedic conditions, and Occupational Therapy Skills II. He also arranges the clinical fieldworks for the OTA students and conducts site visits.

In his free time, Montague enjoys cooking and experimenting with new recipes, running throughout his neighborhood in Belhaven, playing the piano, traveling and exploring cities throughout the country (his favorites are New Orleans and New York) and spending time with his friends and family. He enjoys reading and loves anything by David Sedaris, J.D. Vance and Stephen King.

He enjoys attending New Stage and Thalia Mara theatres to see current shows, traveling to NYC to check out Broadway productions and following his favorite musicians to see them live in concert.