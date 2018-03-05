Bradley Attorney Wendy Mullins appointed to Innovate Mississippi’s Seed Fund Investment Board

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings attorney Wendy R. Mullins of the Jackson office has been appointed to the Seed Fund Investment Board of Innovate Mississippi.

Mullins will serve a three-year term along with six other entrepreneur board members. The Mississippi Seed Fund is managed by Innovate Mississippi, which provides high-tech, startup companies with access to pre-seed financing, early-stage risk capital and product development capital to stimulate and accelerate the development of high-performance, technology-based business ventures in Mississippi.

Mullins serves as Counsel with Bradley’s Corporate and Securities Practice Group. She assists clients with a variety of corporate projects, from formation and ongoing governance matters to contract negotiation, product commercialization, acquisition and business succession planning. Previously, she served as general counsel for SkyTel Corp., a wireless communications company owned by WorldCom and later by Verizon.

Mullins is a Mississippi liaison to the Corporate Laws Committee of the American Bar Association’s Business Law Section. She also is Board Chair for the Mississippi Center for Nonprofits. She received her J.D. with distinction from the Mississippi College School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.