Brasfield & Gorrie begins construction on University of Mississippi Medical Center pediatrics tower

General contractor Brasfield & Gorrie recently began construction on a $180 million new pediatrics tower at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.
A ceremonial groundbreaking was held in December. Site work began in January, and the project will be completed in fall 2020.
The seven-story, 340,000-square-foot tower is being built adjacent to Batson Children’s Hospital. The structure will house a neonatal intensive care unit with private rooms, surgical suites, and an imaging center designed for children. The Children’s Heart Center, representing UMMC’s pediatric cardiovascular program, will also call the new building home.
Batson Children’s Hospital averages 9,000 admissions annually, with patients coming from all 82 counties in Mississippi and around the country to receive medical care for everything from childhood illnesses to life-threatening trauma cases.
Additionally, the hospital provides care in more than 30 specialty areas, including newborn medicine, pediatric cardiology, neurology, and surgery. It houses the state’s only pediatric intensive care unit and emergency department along with Mississippi’s only pediatric treatment programs for cancer, cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, and congenital heart defects.
The new tower and its components will accommodate 30-40 percent more outpatient treatments, 40 percent more surgeries, and double the access to imaging services, according to Guy Giesecke, CEO of Children’s of Mississippi, the umbrella organization that includes Batson Children’s Hospital and all UMMC pediatric care. The addition will also provide an improved overall environment and less waiting time for patients.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info