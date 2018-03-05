Brooks joins Staplcotn marketing team

E. Hope “Hopie” Brooks has joined the marketing team at Staple Cotton Cooperative Association (Staplcotn) as the Director of Export Sales for the cooperative and is based out of its headquarters in Greenwood.
Brooks graduated from the University of Missouri in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics. He began his cotton career in 1985 with Hohenberg Bros Company, now known as Cargill Cotton. During his 33 years there, he held several positions in the company and acquired much experience in traveling abroad and selling U.S. cotton internationally. At the time of his retirement from Cargill Cotton in 2017, Brooks held the position of Senior Merchandising and Trading Manager.
Brooks has served on the boards of the National Cotton Council and Cotton Council International where he acted as treasurer. He is immediate past chairman of the American Cotton Shippers Association (ASCA) and a former president of the Memphis Cotton Exchange.
Brooks and his wife, Debbie, have two children, both students at the University of Missouri.
