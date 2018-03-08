Carter leads MSU annual giving program

Canton native Georgia Luann Carter, a staff member in the Mississippi State University Foundation has been promoted to university’s new annual giving director, where she will direct fundraising efforts that typically focus on gifts made to any MSU area on a continuing basis.
Carter also will be responsible for securing annual gifts for the institution and its academic colleges through direct marketing efforts. Since mid-2016, the Starkville resident has served as staff assistant of annual giving. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Delta State University.
Before going to MSU, Carter was a resource manager with Luckie & Company in Birmingham, Ala., and in marketing and sales with Birmingham Printing. Her previous experience included various marketing roles with department stores including Parisian, Profitt’s and McRae’s.
Carter also will oversee the Bulldog Calling Center. Employing some 20 students, the call center works to build partnerships and update database records for graduates and friends of MSU.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info