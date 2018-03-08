Carter leads MSU annual giving program

Canton native Georgia Luann Carter, a staff member in the Mississippi State University Foundation has been promoted to university’s new annual giving director, where she will direct fundraising efforts that typically focus on gifts made to any MSU area on a continuing basis.

Carter also will be responsible for securing annual gifts for the institution and its academic colleges through direct marketing efforts. Since mid-2016, the Starkville resident has served as staff assistant of annual giving. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Delta State University.

Before going to MSU, Carter was a resource manager with Luckie & Company in Birmingham, Ala., and in marketing and sales with Birmingham Printing. Her previous experience included various marketing roles with department stores including Parisian, Profitt’s and McRae’s.

Carter also will oversee the Bulldog Calling Center. Employing some 20 students, the call center works to build partnerships and update database records for graduates and friends of MSU.