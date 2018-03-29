Carter Naugher, Donnie Kisner join BNA Bank

R. Carter Naugher, a native of Pontotoc, has joined BNA Bank as President of its Lee County banking operations, and Donnie Kisner of Tupelo has joined the bank as Senior Vice President of Lee County.

Naugher, a graduate of Mississippi State University, The Mississippi School of Banking at Ole Miss and Graduate School of Banking at LSU, has over 30 years of experience in banking.

An active Rotarian for many years, Naugher recently was president of the Amory Rotary Club. He was President of the Attala Industrial Development Corporation, President and Executive Committee member of the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, a board member of the Amory Main Street Association and was a Monroe County representative in the 2017 Ambassadors’ Program sponsored by Mississippi Development Authority and TVA.

Naugher and his wife, Leigh, have three children: Belle Naugher, Kate Naugher Crittenden, and Pinson Naugher. They have two grandchildren. They are members of First United Methodist Church in Amory.

Kisner, a graduate of the University of Mississippi and The Graduate School of Banking at LSU, also has over 30 years of banking experience.

Kisner is a deacon at Calvary Baptist Church and on various committees. Hes on the Board of Directors for the Ole Miss M-Club Alumni and on the Executive Board of Directors for the Boy Scouts of America and is Chairman of the Lee County Chapter of the Junior Achievement.

He is a member of the Tupelo Historic Preservation Society and is Secretary Treasure of the National Wild Turkey Federation.

Donnie and his wife, Dorie, have two children: daughter, Kelley Kisner, and son, Carson (Magen). They have two grandchildren.