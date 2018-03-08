Champion joins Pickering Firm’s Water Resources Team

Jeff Champion recently joined the Pickering Firm’s Flowood Water Resources Team as a Senior Design Technician. He has an Associate Applied Science Degree in Drafting Design Technology from Hinds Junior College, and over 30 years of experience.
The firm is headquartered in Memphis, TN with offices in Hernando, Flowood, Jackson, Pearl, and Biloxi, Mississippi, and in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
