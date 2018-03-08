Chaney announces promotion of Vanessa Miller to position of Insurance Department Director of Licensing

Vanessa Miller has been named Director of the Licensing Division of the Mississippi Insurance Department by Commissioner Mike Chaney. Miller has been employed with the Mississippi Insurance Department for over nine years, working in the Financial and Market Regulation Division.
Miller is a Jackson native and holds a B.S. in Accounting from Mississippi College. She is an active member of the Society of Financial Examiners, obtaining a Certified Financial Examiner designation in 2011 and is a current member of the Securities & Insurance Licensing Association. She is also a member of the International Association of Insurance Professionals.
