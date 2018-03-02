Combes named Renasant market president for Batesville

Josh Combes has been named market rresident at Renasant Bank in Batesville.

In his new role with Renasant, Combes will be responsible for relationship building and assisting clients with their various needs.

Combes attended the University of Mississippi, graduating with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He also earned a Master of Business Administration degree from William Carey University.

He is active in his community serving in various roles, and he also enjoys Ole Miss athletics. He recently became engaged to Amy White of Southaven, MS, and they are members of Life Fellowship Church.