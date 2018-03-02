Congratulations to Jackson Top Producer Julie Bishop

Julie Bishop of Crye-Leike Madison-Jackson Metro is the top producer of Crye-Leike’s Central Mississippi region. She had the highest sales volume in sold Real Estate for the region in 2017.

She specializes in residential, investment properties, condominiums and townhomes, as well as new home construction and land. She is a Graduate of Realtor Institute and a Certified Residential Specialist. Bishop is a member of both the National Association of Realtor and the Mississippi Realtor Association.

Bishop works with Crye-Leike’s Annual United Way Campaign, volunteered as past chairman of the American Heart Association’s Art for heart Red Room, was Chairman of Children’s Sports Parent’s Committees, and yearly sponsoring and volunteering at the St. Joseph Church Festival.