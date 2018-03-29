Creating a big event: Evans’ Karovan provides the atmosphere

By JULIA MILLER

When Karey Evans found out her third son was getting married two years ago, she knew she wanted to do something fun for the rehearsal dinner. So, Evans did what any modern woman would do. She took to the Internet to look for inspiration.

“I really wanted to do something different,” she said. “I found these mobile bars, and I did some research. I fell in love with the concept.”

She originally looked into buying an old one from the 1950s or ‘60s. She learned that sometimes when you take it apart to renovate, it falls apart. Instead, they chose to adapt a few plans and construct The Karovan out of oak.

The mobile bar was a success, and the bride even utilized it again for the reception. Evans and her cousin, Leslie Carpenter, decided this could be a great new business in Mississippi.

“It creates an atmosphere for your event,” she said. “It’s getting more popular. People definitely want it if we can fit their budget.”

Since the idea is new to Mississippi, Evans has found some people are eager to jump on board while others can be hesitant.

“There are certain people that just love it, and some people don’t want to go out of the box,” she said. “It’s like any trend. The more people see it, the more they want it.

The Karovan doesn’t have a liquor license, so those who rent it are responsible for purchasing their own alcohol or renting out a bar service. They do have wine and champagne glasses available.

“It’s like the food trucks,” she said. “People show up because it’s something different.”

Aside from the fun atmosphere the mobile bar creates, Evans said it also has a practical aspect for those outdoor events when weather can be unpredictable.

“In the afternoon, it started to rain,” she said about their first event. “Everything was in the trailer. They just had to close the window.”

It also is easy for brides on their big day with little fuss or attention needed on their part.

“We go set up. We have lights. We have banners,” she said. “They just know we’re going to do a good job. It’s really been pretty easy.”

The Karovan is not just for alcohol though. Evans said they have had a church rent it to serve pizza. They also have used it at a kids’ event as an ice cream stand.

“You can do anything that fits your event,” she said.

This is not Evans’ first foray into business. Evans had a cookie company previously, and she works with another friend to create Christmas corporate gifts. She also makes hospitality gifts for hotels during special events.

“I’ve always done something. I guess business is in my blood,” she said. “But this was totally different.”

For more information about the Karovan, visit the website thekarovanbar.com or their instagram page @thekarovanbar. Although they are located in Jackson, they travel frequently around the state and have done several events in New Orleans.