Distributor to open center in Jackson

MBJ staff
Building products company Woodgrain Distribution is opening a distribution center in Jackson. The project is a $5 million investment and will create 25 jobs.
Woodgrain Distribution delivers moulding and millwork products to retail customers and distributors. The company is locating operations in an existing facility located at 3974 I-55 South Frontage Road in Jackson.
The Mississippi Development Authority provided assistance with available tax incentives. The company is eligible for local tax abatements from the city of Jackson and Hinds County.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Woodgrain will begin operations in Jackson in late spring.
