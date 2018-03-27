Dr. FJ Eicke Receives High Honor for Conservation Work

The Mississippi Wildlife Federation recently recognized Dr. FJ Eicke of Ocean Springs as MWF’s 2017 Fisheries Conservationist of the Year for his commitment to the fisheries resources of Mississippi. He is active in the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) at the state and national levels. Eicke has been a member of CCA since the late 1980’s. He has served CCA as President, Chairman, and continues on the Executive Board. He serves CCA at the national level on the Government Relations Committee and Board of Directors. He has served as Chair of the CCA Mississippi Government Relations Committee since 2008, as well as on three Gulf Council Advisory panels.Pictured with Eicke are Demery Grubbs (left), MWF President, and Irene Reaves, MWF President-elect.
Photo by Rick Dillard/ Courtesy of MWF
