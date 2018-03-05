Farris Named Design Associate

Duvall Decker Architects, P.A. is expanding its leadership team with the addition of Cody Farris, AIA as an associate and studio design director in its Jackson firm.

Farris has 12 years experience at Duvall Decker Architects, with strengths in design, research, detailing, systems coordination, and construction administration. He has received multiple awards for design excellence.

Farris received his Bachelors of Architecture from Louisiana State University and is a local and national member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA).