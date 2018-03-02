Fisher joins Renasant as business development officer

Jay Fisher has joined Renasant Bank in Starkville as a business development officer.

Prior to joining Renasant, he served 25 years in the Air Force, retiring as a Colonel with his last assignment as part of the leadership of Columbus Air Force Base.

At Renasant, Fisher is responsible for continuing relationship building and fostering client success through direct contact and maintaining a lending portfolio.

He attended Mississippi State University, graduating with a Political Science degree. He also attended the Air Force’s in-residence degree granting institution at Maxwell Air Force Base, in Montgomery, Alabama, earning a Master’s Degree in Military Operational Art and Science.

Fisher contributes to his community through organizations such as Boy Scouts of America, serving as Troop Committee Chair and is actively involved with his church serving in multiple positions and on various boards. He and his wife Marla, have two sons, Noel and Luke. The Fishers are members of the First United Methodist Church and reside in Columbus.