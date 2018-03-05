Former Vicksburg Mayor Demery F. Grubbs Joins Butler Snow

Former Vicksburg mayor Demery F. Grubbs has joined Butler Snow and will be a senior government relations advisor in the law firm’s public finance, tax incentives and credit markets group and the firm’s regulatory and government relations group.

Grubbs has more than 40 years of experience in local and state government, including Vicksburg mayor, Vicksburg alderman, instructor on municipal finance, financial advisor and consultant to local governments.

Grubbs previously served as a financial advisor and consultant for Government Consultants, Inc., principal instructor of the Mississippi Municipal League’s Municipal Finance Course and department head of the Vicksburg Department of Leisure. Grubbs was also president of the Mississippi Wildlife Federation, chairman of the Mississippi Children Advocacy Board, president of the Mississippi Municipal League and served on the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District board.

Grubbs retired from the Mississippi National Guard, after attaining the rank of first sergeant. Grubbs holds a bachelor’s degree in recreation administration and management from the University of Southern Mississippi.