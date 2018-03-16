General Atomics plans $20 million expansion in Lee County

MBJ staff
General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems is expanding for the 10th time in 13 years in Shannon. The project is a $20 million private capital investment and is expected to create 48 jobs over the next three years. It currently employs 256.
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing a $510,000 grant to help with equipment costs. Lee County will provide property tax exemptions.
“General Atomics’ latest expansion in Lee County strengthens Mississippi’s position as a leader in the defense industry while highlighting to companies around the world our state’s ability to compete and win in the global marketplace,” Gov. Phil Bryant said in a news release.
The expansion supports increased demands for airborne, maritime and land military lasers, as well as increased fabrication needs. The project includes a 128,000-square-foot addition to an existing facility, which will house manufacturing operations for laser systems and expanded fabrication facilities.
