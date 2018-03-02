GranthamPoole PLLC Announces New Managing Member

Robert A. Cunningham, CPA, ABV, CFE, CVA has been named managing member of GranthamPoole PLLC. He is a founding members of the firm, one of the largest in the state.
A native of Florence, Ala., Cunningham attended the University of Mississippi where he graduated with a degree in accounting. He is presently the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants’ representative to the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants governing body, the AICPA Council, a former board chairman of the MSCPA, and currently serves on the board of the Better Business Bureau of Mississippi and YBL of Jackson. He is an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Jackson where he is an elder and board chairman of Twin Lakes Conference Center.
Cunningham succeeds Gregory D. Markow, CPA who was managing member since 2013.
