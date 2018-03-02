Greenwich Associates again honors Hancock Whitney for industry excellence

A leading global brand known for benchmarking the best in the financial industry, Greenwich Associates has recognized Hancock and Whitney Bank as one of America’s strongest, safest banks, with a record 24 regional and national Greenwich Excellence Awards for small business and middle market banking.

The awards for 2017 mark the most Greenwich Excellence Awards Hancock Whitney has earned in a single year and raise the bank’s grand total of Greenwich Award designations to 139—eight Best Brand Awards since 2013 and 131 Excellence Awards since 2005.

Greenwich Associates honored Hancock Whitney seven times as a 2017 national winner for small business banking based on Overall Satisfaction, Branch Satisfaction,Industry Expertise, Likelihood to Recommend, Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager, and Cash Management awards for Overall Satisfaction and Customer Service. Regional small business banking awards recognized Hancock Whitney for Overall Satisfaction and Cash Management Overall Satisfaction for the entire South.

The bank received 12 national 2017 middle market banking Greenwich Awards: Overall Satisfaction, Proactively Provides Advice, Industry Expertise, Likelihood to Recommend, Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager, and Cash Management awards for Overall Satisfaction, Accuracy of Operations, Customer Service, Overall Digital Experience, Ease of Product Implementation, Online Banking Functionality, and Product Capabilities. Three regional awards for middle marketing banking excellence in the South lauded the bank for Overall Satisfaction, Likelihood to Recommend, and Cash Management-Overall Satisfaction.