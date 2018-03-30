Hutchinson and Hill win Burton Foundation Award

Chad R. Hutchinson and Joshua A. Hill of Butler Snow have been selected as winners of a“2018 Law360 Distinguished Legal Writing Award” by the Burton Awards. Hutchinson and Hill’s submission, “Epidemiology and the NFL Collide,” was chosen from thousands of nominations by the nation’s top law firms as one of 25 winners. The article was originally published in Butler Snow’s quarterly pharmaceutical, medical device and healthcare publication, Pro Te: Solutio.
Hutchinson focuses his practice on pharmaceutical, medical device and health care litigation. Hutchinson is AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and was recently named in The Best Lawyers in America listing for personal injury litigation – defendants.
Hill, who is a former United States Marine Corps Judge Advocate, also focuses on pharmaceutical, medical device and health care litigation. Hill is a recipient of the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.
