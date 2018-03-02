Jackson Prep names new head of school

The Jackson Prep Board of Trustees has selected Lawrence Coco to serve as its next head of school. He will replace Interim Head of School Denny Britt.

Coco graduated from Jackson Prep in 1992. He attended the University of Mississippi where he graduated Magna Cum Laude, double majoring in English and History. After graduation, Coco worked at Prep as an American Literature and History teacher, assistant High School Principal, and football and track coach.

Coco received his J.D. from the University of Mississippi in 2001 where he finished 4th in his class of 123. He practiced law in Mississippi from 2001 to the present.

Coco will leave his law practice McCraney, Coco & Lee, PLLC. He and his wife, Rebecca (Thomas – Jackson Prep Class of 1992) have been married for 19 years and have three children – Mary Robinson, Thomas, and Edward. They are members of St. Richard Catholic Church.