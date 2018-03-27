Jackson’s Aldridge receives Keep America Beautiful’s Iron Eyes Cody Award

Jackson’s Ron Aldridge was recently honored by Keep America Beautiful with the Iron Eyes Cody Award in recognition of his decades of community serviced devoted to advancing Mississippi as a cleaner and greener state.

Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s community improvement nonprofit organization for 65 years, presented its top volunteer award to Aldridge at its National Awards Ceremony in Dallas. Aldridge was nominated for the award by Keep Mississippi Beautiful (KMB).

The Iron Eyes Cody Award was created in honor of Keep America Beautiful’s landmark public awareness campaign of the 1970s

Aldridge, is the executive vice president of the Mississippi Beverage Association, has served on the KMB board of directors since 1992 and as a past chairman. His maintains a close working relationship with Mississippi legislators and with the Mississippi Department of Transportation. Every year, he supports KMB’s Great American Cleanup State Kickoff.

He was honored with the KMB’s Volunteer of the Year Award in 2016, which then renamed the award in his honor.

He was one of three original organizers of the Mississippi Recycling Coalition and has served on its board of directors since 1997. Aldridge was on Keep Jackson Beautiful’s board of directors, former Gov. Haley Barbour’s environmental task force, the Mississippi Scenic Byways Advisory Committee, as a member of the Mississippi Environmental Educators Association, and the State Recycling Task Force. Keep Mississippi Beautiful also selected Aldridge in 2003 for its highest honor, the Louise Godwin Award.