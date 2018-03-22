Koestler confirms Shapley’s Restaurant moving to Renaissance at Colony Park

By JACK WEATHERLY

Shapley’s Restaurant, widely considered one of Mississippi’s top steakhouses for more than three decades, will move in July, owner Scott Koestler told the Mississippi Business Journal on Tuesday.

The business started in 1985 at 868 E. Centre St. off County Line Road will move to the Renaissance at Colony Park.

Koestler said he and Mark Shapley, who owns the building, could not come to an agreement on renewing a lease that will expire June 30.

Koestler bought the business in 1998 from founder Shapley.

“We’re really excited about the move,” Koestler said. The restaurant will be about the same size, seating approximately 250, he said.

It will be business as usual, except in a different location, he said.

That includes most of the staff of about 45, roughly half of whom are full-time and some of whom have worked there for 20 years or longer.

“We have a lot of tenured employees,” he said.

Shapley and his wife, Mary, filed suit March 7 in the U.S. District Court for Southern Mississippi seeking to block Koestler from using the name “Shapley’s.”

The Shapleys contend that the sale of assets did not include the name.

Koestler declined to be interviewed about the lawsuit. Court records show that he has not responded.

He said he has signed a lease with Renaissance.