Lamar Life Building to convert to mixed use — apartments, retail and office

Developer Andrew Mattiace confirmed Friday afternoon that he will convert the historical Lamar Life Building in downtown Jackson into loft apartments and office and retail space.

The conversion of the 11-story building commenced Monday and will be complete in November, Mattiace said in an interview.

Mattiace said he made the decision to put up a banner on the building announcing the plan so “60,000 people would have something to talk about” as they participate in” Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day downtown parade and festival Saturday.



The project will be the latest in renaissance of downtown that began about a decade ago with the Hotel King Edward and the Lamar Life Building.

The building was erected in 1925 and its gothic revival architecture is capped by a clock tower that makes it about 13 floors in height though only 11 are habitable, Mattiace said. Mattiace said he believes the building is the first skyscaper in the South.

The loft apartments will average about 850 square feet and include one- and two-bedroom models, with some one-bedroom models with a study that can function as a “half” bedroom, he said.

They will be on floors seven through 11, he said. Office space will be on floors two through six and the street-level space will be retail. Mattiace was not prepared to reveal rental rates on Friday.

Parking will be in the Capitol Towers garage with a pedestrian walkway into the Lamar Building.

Mattiace has owned the building for about 20 years.

“There’s a lot of pent-up demand for the space in downtown,” along with the medical center area and Fondren, he said.

Ben Allen, president of the Jackson Downtown Partners, said that, of course, he had known about the project for sometime and in fact had showed the space to 10 developers over the years.

This will be “the first of a few” major projects planned for downtown in the near future, Allen said.