Lampton contributes chapter to leading medical textbook

Dr. Lucius M. “Luke” Lampton of Magnolia, longtime member of the Mississippi State Board of Health, has contributed a chapter to America’s leading Family Medicine textbook, Conn’s Current Therapy 2018.

The publication, designed for busy primary care specialists and other first-line care providers, focuses on the most current diagnosis and treatment protocols for common complaints, acute diseases, and chronic illnesses.

Lampton’s chapter was “Yellow Fever” and focused on the re-emergence of this tropical disease in modern medicine.

Serving as a Board of Health member since 2006, Lampton was Board chairman from 2007 to 2017. He was editor of the Journal of the Mississippi State Medical Association for two decades, written thousands of articles on medicine and health care, and received national awards for excellence in writing and journalism. He was also Medical Editor of the recently published Mississippi Encyclopedia, authoring multiple entries on the history of medicine in Mississippi.

Lampton is Clinical Associate Professor of Family and Community Medicine at Tulane University School of Medicine, Clinical Instructor in Family Medicine at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine, and Adjunct Clinical Professor of Family Medicine at William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Hattiesburg.

He has been recognized as Mississippi’s “family physician” of the year by his peers, alumnus of the year by his medical school, professor of the year nominee by his Tulane medical students, and has received national citation for his hospice work.

Lampton also is President of the Foundation of Mississippi History and helped oversee the creation of the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.