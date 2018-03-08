M-Braves’ Steve DeSalvo named Pearl Chamber Board President

Mississippi Braves Vice President, and General Manager Steve DeSalvo has been named new president of the Pearl Chamber of Commerce Board.

Along with now being President of the Pearl Chamber of Commerce Executive Board, DeSalvo currently sits on several other community boards including The Salvation Army, Pearl Kiwanis Club and will be serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors for March of Dimes in Mississippi for 2018.

The 1997 winner of the Southern League’s Outstanding Community Service Award and three-time Southern League Executive of the Year, DeSalvo served as Chairman for the American Red Cross Ride for the Red and as Chairman of the Leukemia Society’s Light the Night Walk (2006). He has also served as Corporate Walk Chair for the MS Walk (2014), the ALS Walk (2014) and the MS March of Dimes’ March for Babies (2016). In 2016, DeSalvo was named March of Dimes Volunteer of the Year.

DeSalvo is in his 32nd season with the Braves’ Double-A franchise and his 38th season in professional baseball, 36 of them as a Minor League General Manager. In November of 2017, the Atlanta Braves promoted DeSalvo to Vice President/General Manager for the M-Braves. DeSalvo also is Vice President of the Southern League (2000-present).