Mark Keenum Elected to Board of Trustees of the Department of Archives and History

Mark Keenum, president of Mississippi State University, has been elected to the board of trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, pending confirmation by the Mississippi State Senate.
Keenum was named the 19th president of Mississippi State University in 2009 after a long career in public service.
Keenum succeeds Jack Garner, who retired after 19 years on the board as the senior member. During his tenure, Garner served as the vice-president of the board and as a member of the National Register Review Board. A Grenada native, Garner is the former president of the Ramey Agency, spent 25 years in banking, and led the effort to restore the First National Bank of Jackson building.
Board nominees must be confirmed by the state senate. Members serve six-year terms. The other members of the board are Kane Ditto, president; Reuben V. Anderson, Jackson; Nancy Carpenter, Columbus; Valencia Hall, Natchez; Betsey Hamilton, New Albany; Web Heidelberg, Hattiesburg; Hilda Cope Povall, Cleveland; and Roland Weeks, Biloxi.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info