Mark Keenum Elected to Board of Trustees of the Department of Archives and History

Mark Keenum, president of Mississippi State University, has been elected to the board of trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, pending confirmation by the Mississippi State Senate.

Keenum was named the 19th president of Mississippi State University in 2009 after a long career in public service.

Keenum succeeds Jack Garner, who retired after 19 years on the board as the senior member. During his tenure, Garner served as the vice-president of the board and as a member of the National Register Review Board. A Grenada native, Garner is the former president of the Ramey Agency, spent 25 years in banking, and led the effort to restore the First National Bank of Jackson building.

Board nominees must be confirmed by the state senate. Members serve six-year terms. The other members of the board are Kane Ditto, president; Reuben V. Anderson, Jackson; Nancy Carpenter, Columbus; Valencia Hall, Natchez; Betsey Hamilton, New Albany; Web Heidelberg, Hattiesburg; Hilda Cope Povall, Cleveland; and Roland Weeks, Biloxi.