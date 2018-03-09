Mississippi demands $100K from Canton utilities board members

The Clarion Ledger cites a Thursday statement from State Auditor Stacey Pickering as saying five members on the Canton Municipal Utilities Board of Commissioners used board funds to pay for an attorney when they were not members.

Cleotha Williams, Charles Weems, L.C. Slaughter, Charles Morgan and Cleveland Anderson each received a more than $19,000 bill.

They were removed from the board in 2013 when a new city administration took office and filed lawsuits claiming it did not have authority to oust them, but lost in court. They were reappointed to the board in 2017.

Attorneys representing the five had not been available for comment.