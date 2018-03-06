Mississippi gov won’t appoint self to Senate

12:35 p.m.

Mississippi’s Republican governor says he will not appoint himself to succeed longtime U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran.

Gov. Phil Bryant says there’s “something nefarious” about a governor appointing himself to another office.

Bryant also says: “Washington’s not where I want to be just now” and he wants to finish his second term as governor, which ends in January 2020.

Cochran, who is 80, is resigning April 1 because of poor health. Bryant says he will appoint a temporary senator after that, and he’s looking for someone who could serve at least 20 years.

Several candidates, across party lines, are expected to run in a special election in November. The winner will serve the rest of Cochran’s term, ending in January 2021.

Republicans are trying to maintain their slim Senate majority.