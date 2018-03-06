Mississippi gov won’t appoint self to Senate

12:35 p.m.
Mississippi’s Republican governor says he will not appoint himself to succeed longtime U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran.
Gov. Phil Bryant says there’s “something nefarious” about a governor appointing himself to another office.
Bryant also says: “Washington’s not where I want to be just now” and he wants to finish his second term as governor, which ends in January 2020.
Cochran, who is 80, is resigning April 1 because of poor health. Bryant says he will appoint a temporary senator after that, and he’s looking for someone who could serve at least 20 years.
Several candidates, across party lines, are expected to run in a special election in November. The winner will serve the rest of Cochran’s term, ending in January 2021.
Republicans are trying to maintain their slim Senate majority.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info
If Mike Espy is elected to Thad Cochran’s Senate seat, he will strengthen the numbers for leftist Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer. Regardless of what he says, Espy will strengthen the leftist agenda in the U.S. Senate.