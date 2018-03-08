Mississippi Vision Foundation names Sarah Link executive director

The Mississippi Vision Foundation (MVF), a 501c3 founded in 1960, has named Sarah Link, CAE, as its Executive Director.
The Mississippi Vision Foundation is committed to improving vision and eye care in Mississippi through a variety of eye care programs, engaging in vision and eye health research, and providing indigent eye care programs.
Link is a graduate of Belhaven University and a juried member of the Craftsmen’s Guild of Mississippi in the Metal-Jewelry category. She recently earned the Certified Association Executive designation. Additionally, she is a volunteer running coach for third-fifth grade girls with Girls on the Run of Central Mississippi.. Link is also the Associate Executive Director for the Mississippi Optometric Association (MOA).
