MSU communications and marketing team named best in Southeast at CASE III awards

Mississippi State University’s Office of Public Affairs was recently honored by the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) District III with the Platinum Award — the CASE III competition’s top prize — for its “We Ring True” branding initiative, along with a Grand Award and two Awards of Excellence. Competing against 125 public and private higher education institutions in nine Southeastern states comprising District III, MSU emerged as the region’s top recipient for its strategic initiatives in communications and marketing. Shown receiving the awards for OPA were MSU’s Checky Herrington, OPA creative director and marketing research analyst; Harriet V. Laird, OPA associate director; and Sid Salter, OPA director and MSU’s chief communications officer. (Photo courtesy of MSU)
