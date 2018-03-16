MSU engineering student receives public policy, international affairs fellowship

Senior Khalil N. Markham of Biloxi, a computer engineering student in Mississippi State University’s Judy and Bobby Shackouls Honors College, has been selected for a fellowship at the University of Minnesota Humphrey School of Public Affairs’ Junior Summer Institute in Public Policy and International Affairs. The seven-week academic and experiential learning program is designed to equip undergraduate students with the knowledge and skills to thrive in graduate programs and public service careers.
Markham is receiving a $1,000 stipend, meal stipend, housing accommodations and round-trip airfare. As part of the fellowship experience, he will engage in discussions with other emerging leaders from around the country who are driven to make a difference through service to their communities.
Markham transferred last fall to MSU from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
