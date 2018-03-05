Nail McKinney hires one CPA, promotes 3

Nail McKinney Professional Association recently added one CPA and promoted three others at the Tupelo firm.

Samantha Weatherford, a native of Sebastopol, has joined the firm. She received her Master of Taxation degree from Mississippi State University in 2012. She has over 5 years experience in public practice in Memphis. Samantha and her husband, Bradley, have a 14-month-old daughter, June, and they will live in Tupelo.

Hollie Ballard, CPA, Chase Farmer, CPA and Ryan Rhea, CPA were promoted to Senior Accountant.

Ballard, a native of Corinth, received her Master of Taxation degree from Mississippi State University in 2013. Hollie and her husband, Carl, reside in Shannon.

Farmer, a native of Columbus, received his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the Mississippi University for Women in 2007. Chase and his wife, Shelley and their children, Charlie and Maggie, reside in Tupelo.

Rhea, life-long resident of Tupelo, received his Master of Professional Accountancy from Mississippi State University in 2014.