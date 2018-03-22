Nettleton joins Mississippi Main Street Downtown network

“Becoming a member of Mississippi Main Street will improve the quality of life for citizens and bring Nettleton up to where it has the potential to be,” said Mayor Mem Riley, Mayor of Nettleton.
“The City of Nettleton was in need of revitalizing and growing,” said Dana Burcham, city clerk of Nettleton. “With joining Mississippi Main Street, we are hoping they will give us fresh ideas for new business growth as well as revitalizing current businesses.”
“We are so excited to be working with Nettleton,” said Jan Miller, MMSA Director of Field Services. “There is a lot of enthusiasm for revitalizing the downtown, and we look forward to helping guide their efforts.”
Nettleton is located on U.S. Hwy 45, approximately 20 miles south of its intersection with Interstate 22. According to the last census, Nettleton has 1,992 citizens, but the number is believed to be higher since the last census. Most of the brick masonry buildings downtown are original to the city, which was established in 1888.
