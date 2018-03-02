New activities director hired at Covington Ridge and Magnolia Place Retirement Homes

Crystal Neal of Collins was recently hired as Activities Director at Coving Ridge Retirement Home in Collins and Magnolia Place Retirement Home in Sumrall. Neal will manage the calendar at both facilities. She will coordinate all the many activities, events, games, and arts and crafts.
Neal has also worked with in the ministry for many years with her family. Neal’s husband is the interim pastor at New Liberty Baptist Church in Mt. Olive. Her father is a pastor who currently provides sermons at four local nursing homes. Neal’s son-in-law is a pastor as well at Pine Bluff Baptist Church in Wiggins.
